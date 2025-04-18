Kingsbridge Town Councillors have given their support to proposals from Kingsbridge Skatepark Committee for a pump track.
A pump track is a fun and engaging way to improve bike handling skills, build confidence, and enjoy physical activity.
It has a circuit of rollers; banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders "pumping"—generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.
It was originally designed for the mountain bike and BMX scene and now, due to concrete and/or asphalt constructions, is also used for skateboarding and is accessible to wheelchairs.
A report was also submitted detailing the “main reasons against a pump track”.
A pump track or padel court, introduction of street lighting at specific locations and a refit of the Memorial Shelter had been allocated as community projects costing a total of £75,000 total within the budget for the current financial year 2025/26.
Members identified four South Hams District Council (SHDC) sites in town that had been investigated for a pump track: Duncombe Park, Rack Park amenity space, the front/Embankment Road end of the Recreation Ground and the rear/Derby Road end of the Recreation Ground. Duncombe Park and Rack Park had received minimal support during public consultations mainly because both areas allowed dogs to run off leads.
The front of the Recreation Ground had raised concerns over flooding and disturbance near memory trees, benches and flower beds.
The rear of the Recreation Ground had raised concerns over loss of football and picnic space but it was considered that the latter could be overcome and the rear of the Recreation Ground was the preference.
The reason was that Duncombe Park also had five-a-side style football posts and a small football area could still be fitted into the rear of the Recreation Ground.
It was thought the current picnic space could be re-invented to include more benches and tables than there were at the moment.
A concept plan identified the pump track 30 metres from housing which was the recommended distance from residential property for such activity and it was noted that the tennis courts and bowling green butted up to Derby Road properties.
After discussion, it was resolved to support a pump track to be installed in the Recreation Ground at the rear/Derby Road end of the park and to liaise with SHDC and the Kingsbridge Skatepark Committee to achieve the project.
In a Facebook post Kingsbridge Skatepark said: “Our project for a pump track moves another step closer - Kingsbridge Town Council have supported our proposal and committed funds towards the build!
There is still more to raise so will look to start a crowdfunder over the coming months.
We now approach SHDC for their support and start the rigorous process of delivering the track. The image shown isn't representative of the final design/layout.
We will be in touch with contractors soon hoping to get some concept plans thrashed out. Big shout out to our councillors who have yet again recognised the importance of investing in free-to-use facilities for the community.’