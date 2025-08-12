Following the amazing success of Hope Cove Weekend’s 50th Anniversary last year, preparations are well underway for the August Bank Holiday this year.
The organisers have confirmed that the bands are all booked, the stalls are sorted, and the usual family-friendly competitions on Harbour Beach, ranging from Family Sports to Fancy Dress to Sandcastle Competitions, are all neatly timed around the tides, so now all we need is good weather.
The weekend will kick off on Friday evening with a brief Opening Ceremony on the Stage at 8.45, followed by the much-loved local band ‘General Confusion’ at 9pm.
Day two kicks off from early Saturday morning with the Joggers Race on Bolberry Down and Yoga on Harbour Beach through to the Closing Ceremony at around 3pm. On Monday afternoon, there will be fun for all the family in the Square and on Harbour Beach. Raffle tickets will be on sale too, with some amazing prizes on offer.
Christine Luckock, Joint Secretary, Hope Cove Weekend Committee 2025, said: "We know we will never be able to replace the late Phil Worth and the years of joy he brought to locals and holidaymakers alike over the decades with his wonderful Country Dancing session at HCW, but this year we are proud to present, from the Stage, a new feature namely ‘Hope Cove Hoedown’ on Saturday evening at 6pm.
"We are hoping this will be well attended by all ages, so bring your dancing shoes. This will be followed by more live music from Milo until the Fireworks at 9pm, followed by the ever-popular band ‘Filthy Gorgeous’.”
There will also be a packed programme on Sunday, followed by the entertaining sea shanty band ‘Mizzen Link’ at 5pm and ‘The Penguins’ at 9pm. Save some energy for Bank Holiday Monday, though. Even if you are not participating in the Open Swim, do come and cheer the swimmers and then join in the Waiters and Waitresses Competition or the Beach Flags Competition, or both.
There is no charge for entry to most events, but organisers do welcome your donations via cash into their collection tins that will be walked around Harbour Beach by the smiling Volunteers, or via the sum-up machines available at the Information Hub in the Square. Donations can also be made via the Hope Cove Weekend website using the GoFundMe link.
Christine added: "Your generosity is much appreciated, as it ensures we can continue to fund HCW and donate our surplus to local charitable causes. Finally, we could not run HCW without our amazing team of Volunteers who help year after year, but we have room for plenty more."
Programmes can be bought from The Beach Shop, The Hope and Anchor, or The Cove in advance, and from the Hope Cove Weekend Information Hub over the Weekend. Organisers also remind visitors to look out for updates on their website https://hopecoveweekend.uk.
If you're interested in volunteering or need more information, email the Hope Cove Weekend team at [email protected].
