Do you enjoy being part of a team?
Would you like to learn new skills?
Would you like to make a contribution to your community?
If so Hope Cove Lifeboat are looking for men and women local to the area and aged over 18 years to join their crew.
You don’t need to have lots of boating experience – they can teach you that bit.
You do need to commit to joining them regularly for training on a Tuesday evening and be able to respond during the working day to shouts.
They believe everyone has skills that are valuable to their lifeboat.
