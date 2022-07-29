Hope Cove lifeboat out of action
Hope Cove is busier than usual today
Fire Crews have installed pumps in Inner Hope to pump sea water up to Bolberry Down to prevent the fire from re-igniting.
With the pumps in place Hope Cove Lifeboat can’t access inner hope slipway to launch.
They have agreed with the coastguard and the fire service to take the lifeboat off service while the pumps are in situ.
Colleagues from the RNLI are aware so they’ll provide cover.
Hope Cove Lifeboat will be back on service as soon as possible.
They are warning there is an offshore wind today so while the water looks lovely and incredibly clear, the wind will push you out to sea.
You are asked to be careful, wear a lifejacket and take a means of communication with you, just in case.
