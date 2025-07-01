It was a busy few days for Hope Cove Lifeboat crew at the end of last month with three shouts over the weekend of June 27-29.
They were called on the Friday afternoon and again on the Saturday to support the major search operation in Hope Cove and Bolt Tail, alongside several other agencies.
Then on the Sunday afternoon they were called after a concerned individual on land spotted a diver some way out to sea at Thurlestone.
Worried that the diver had been caught in a rip current they called 999 and so they launched to investigate.
They confirmed the diver was alright, he headed back to shore and they returned to the station to turn the boat around.
