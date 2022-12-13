Home Instead Ivybridge is delighted to have received an overall Outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) during its first inspection since opening in 2019. The rating of Outstanding is only awarded to the highest quality services, with around 3% of providers nationally given the title.
The CQC praised the company’s care professionals for their kindness and caring attitudes, and cited one relative of a client who commented that Home Instead are a “shining example of what care should be.”
The report highlighted how Home Instead does more than deliver care and enriches the lives of older people, particularly by matching care professionals to clients based on similar interests. One example they gave was a match made based on a shared love of music, lifting the client’s spirits during care visits thanks to taking part in singing sessions with their care professional. One relative of a client said: “I want to sincerely thank you for the professional care you have given and the kindness you have shown to mum and dad. They are both extremely fond of you and look forward to their daily care visits.”
Care professionals were praised in the report for helping clients overcome challenges and enjoy life’s pleasures. A client who was always a bookworm had experienced sight loss and was saddened to lose the ability to read. His care professional worked with his family to set up a virtual assistant technology device to enable access to audio books, newspaper articles and crossword puzzles. The client’s relative said: “With kindness, good humour and sensitivity they boost his morale…”
The management of Home Instead Ivybridge contributed to the Outstanding rating, particularly when it comes to supporting care professionals. The report noted that staff are encouraged to develop their careers thanks to the thorough training programme offered to them, including a dementia care course standing them in great stead to deliver specialist dementia care.
Martin Allison, co-owner of Home Instead Ivybridge, says: “What an honour to be awarded a CQC Outstanding. Our care professionals never cease to amaze me with their kindness and compassion, and I’m so proud to see them transform the lives of older people in the area.
“To receive an Outstanding rating on our very first CQC inspection is the icing on the cake, and it’s a credit to how admirably our care professionals stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic, which was such a tough time for the social care sector. I can’t wait to see them continue making it possible for older people in the area to stay living at home if they need some support.”
Home Instead Ivybridge provides tailored support to clients, from companionship and home help through to personal care, dementia care and complex care services within their own home.