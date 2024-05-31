Hollywood actor and martial artist Jason Statham who is known for playing characters in various action thriller films who are typically tough, gritty, or violent has appeared on a Facebook post by Hope Cove Lifeboat wearing one of their hoodies.
Statham was cast in the Guy Ritchie crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrells (1998) and Snatch (2000).
He later starred as Frank Martin in the Transporter trilogy (2002–2008), The Italian Job (2003), Crank (2006), War (2007), The Bank Job (2008), The Mechanic (2011), Spy (2015), and Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), he established himself as a Hollywood leading man.
Some lesser-known films followed and he regained commercial success as a part of the ensemble action series
The Expendables (2010–2014) and the Fast & Furious franchise, playing Deckard Shaw in several films, including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (2019).
Hope Cove Lifeboat is an independent charity, run by volunteers and funded solely through fundraising.