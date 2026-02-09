Coastal erosion at Beesands has worsened following a period of extreme high tides, strong winds and back-to-back storms, leaving parts of the village’s seafront infrastructure damaged and exposed.
The grassy verge that once separated the road and car park from the sea collapsed into the water, exposing several underground pipes. A section of the coastal path has also fallen away.
Work began to reinstate sea defences at Beesands.
In 2016, high-tensile stainless steel “TECCO Cell” mesh systems were installed to stabilise the shoreline. However, this protective infrastructure was torn away during the recent severe weather, highlighting the increasing vulnerability of the coastline.
In response, South Hams District Council commissioned Landmarc, coastal defence specialists, to carry out urgent remedial works. A recovery operation is now underway to re-position rock armour along the seafront that was displaced during the storms, with the aim of restoring protection as quickly as possible.
The council confirmed that, due to the urgency of the situation, contractors worked through the weekend using heavy machinery to stabilise the affected areas.
Residents and members of the public were advised to exercise caution while the works were carried out and to keep a safe distance from the active work zones to ensure everyone’s safety.
The damage at Beesands comes amid growing concerns about the impact of increasingly frequent and severe weather events on South Devon’s coastline.
Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with further assessments expected to determine whether additional long-term coastal defence measures will be required.
At the time of publication, access to parts of the seafront remains restricted while recovery work continues, and the council has urged the public to remain vigilant when visiting the area.
