Curious Dartmouth residents interested in the origins of local place names or their family history will soon be able to get expert answers.
The Dartmouth History Research Group is launching new free “History Help” drop-in sessions for 2026 at Dartmouth Library.
The group has recently been asked questions ranging from ‘How Zion Place got its name?’ to whether prison hulks were ever moored on the River Dart, and what was life really like for Victorian ancestors in the town?
Visitors can explore the library’s local history collection, along with maps, prints, and original source material provided by the group.
The first sessions take place between 10am and 12 noon on Friday, April 17, with additional events scheduled for Friday, July 17 and Friday, October 16.
Attendance is free, and no booking is required.
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