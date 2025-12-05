A solid silver prayer book has recently been gifted to Rowcroft Hospice.
The beautifully bound book reconnects the hospice to its heritage and the kindness that has helped shape the Rowcroft story.
This October, Frances Adley and her daughter Ruth, visited Rowcroft to meet with its Chief Executive, Mark Hawkins, and to present the prayer book.
The book was originally given by Ella Rowcroft – the benefactor of the Rowcroft Estate – to Frances’ grandparents, Harry and Florence, just before the Second World War.
Signed by Ella herself, the prayer book is a striking reminder of Rowcroft’s rich history and Ella’s remarkable generosity.
“My grandfather, Harry Adley, was Head Gardener on the Rowcroft Estate,” Frances explained.
“My aunt remembers being told that he also worked on the neighbouring Rainbow Estate, which was owned by Dame Edith Wills, Ella’s sister.
“My grandmother, Florence, was a parlour maid at Rowcroft until the birth of my father, who was born while they lived on the estate.
“When Harry and Florence left service, Ella left them a legacy that helped them buy a home in Paignton.
“Both Ella and Edith were devout Christians, as were my grandparents, and we believe that’s why Ella gifted this prayer book to them.”
Lovingly preserved by the Adley family for generations, the prayer book has travelled – even spending many years in Canada with Frances’ aunt.
Now, the family has chosen to return this unique piece of history to its original home at Rowcroft, where it will once again be cherished.
“We wanted the prayer book to return to Rowcroft,” Frances said, “so that it can be displayed in memory of Ella.
“She was clearly a wonderful lady who cared deeply for those around her and for the staff who depended on her.
“Rowcroft’s Main House and the estate were very dear to my grandparents, and knowing that it’s now a hospice is heartwarming for us as a family – for all the special care and love given to people who are nearing the end of their lives.”
Mark Hawkins, Rowcroft’s Chief Executive, said, “We’re deeply grateful to Frances and her family for this thoughtful gift. It’s incredibly special to hold this piece of history in our hands – something that connects us directly to Ella Rowcroft and to her spirit of compassion, which continues to live on through the care we provide for local patients and their families every day.”
It takes time, compassion, medical expertise and money to help patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones to make the most of every day, but every year Rowcroft Hospice helps around 2,500 people in South Devon to do just that.
By providing comfort, support and specialist services, the hospice enables families to share precious moments when they are needed most – whether it’s a beautiful wedding, remarkable reunion or a simple thank you.
From Dartmouth to Dawlish and up onto Dartmoor, Rowcroft cares for 80% of its patients in their own homes with a team of community nurse specialists, social workers, and bereavement volunteers.
