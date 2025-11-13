Following the statement by the Home Office and Policing Minister, Sarah Jones, announcing the axing of Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) and their offices in 2028, Alison Hernandez, PCC for Devon and Cornwall has issued the follwoing statement.
Ms Hernandez said: “I am shocked by today’s announcement and we are still working out what this means for the people of Devon and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and for the staff in my office.
“I want to assure all members of the public that my office and I are still going to be here for the next two and a half years and we will continue to hold the police to account on your behalf.
“My team and I have a lot to be proud of. We have a record number of police officers – 3,610 - and are one of the areas with the most reopened police stations. We also believe Devon & Cornwall Police is the most financially stable force in England thanks to the good financial planning of my office.
“I am doubtful the change announced today will save the estimated £100 million that has been stated by the Home Office minister. The duties of my office must remain independent of policing and will continue to incur a cost to the public regardless of where the responsibility for delivering them rests. This includes providing services for victims, being the appeals body for complaints against the police and having responsibility for elements of the misconduct process for all police officers.
“I have spoken to the Chief Constable, James Vaughan, and I am confident our positive working relationship will continue for the rest of his contract which runs until January 2027. The recruitment of the next Chief Constable will continue to be overseen by my office as planned.”
Comments
