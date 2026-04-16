Her Royal Highness Princess Anne was the guest of honour as the Royal Navy welcomed 155 future leaders into its ranks at a ceremonial passing-out parade at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
The Princess Royal, representing His Majesty The King in his role as Lord High Admiral, joined senior officers to take the salute at the first Lord High Admiral’s Divisions of 2026. The event remains the most significant date in the college calendar, marking the moment trainees formally become commissioned officers in the Senior Service.
Joining her was Sir Keith Blount, who recently stepped down as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe after a distinguished career spanning more than four decades. Addressing those gathered, he described the occasion as a defining milestone for the 155 men and women on parade.
The cohort included 126 Young Officers completing their initial training, alongside 16 sailors promoted from the ranks and 13 warrant officers directly commissioned.
Sir Keith said: “It represents the triumph of endeavour and personal ambition, and it inspires confidence by showcasing the future of the Royal Navy.”
Families and guests lining the parade ground were treated to a display of naval tradition and precision, complemented by a flypast from a Commando Helicopter Force Merlin and two Grob training aircraft from Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset.
Among those celebrating was Midshipman Adam Gregson, 23, from Preston, who is training as a warfare officer. Reflecting on his time at Dartmouth, he said the experience had transformed him.
He said: “It has uncovered and developed a whole new militarised person. I joined the Royal Navy to travel the world, to not sit behind a desk, to learn new skills and to make my parents proud.”
While he enjoyed much of the physical training, he admitted one exercise on Dartmoor was testing.
He said: “The weather was appalling. My bivvy was tested by the wind and the rain was so bad we had a stream running under our roll mats.”
Also passing out was Midshipman Samuel Pinkney, 23, from Essex, who will now continue his training as a submarine engineer at HMS Sultan in Gosport.
He said: “Even though I’ve only been in the Navy for 29 weeks, I already can’t imagine doing anything else. I would recommend anyone thinking of joining to do so and take on that challenge. The Royal Navy offered a place I could apply my skill from university with a sense of purpose.”
Overseeing the occasion was Captain Andy Bray, Captain of Britannia Royal Naval College, who praised the dedication shown by the new officers.
He said: “Our newest officers have shown exceptional commitment to pass out today, and I know I speak for all my staff as we proudly congratulate them as they commission into the Naval Service.
“Good luck to them all, and may they go on to lead the service with courage.”
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