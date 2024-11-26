A WARNING for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office days after Storm Bert ravaged Devon.
The forecaster is warning of between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain across much of South Devon, with some areas to see between 30 and 40 millimetres.
Given the recent wet weather, the Met Office say that some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely.
The yellow weather warning comes into affect from 10pm tonight and lasts until 12pm on Wednesday, November 27.
This warning, which covers Teignbridge and the South Hams, comes days after Storm Bert caused major flooding across the UK.