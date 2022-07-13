HEATWAVE UPDATE: Amber Warning extends to Tuesday

THE extreme heat Amber Warning from the Met Office has been extended to cover until next Tuesday.

The previous alert had covered Teignbridge and the rest of Devon from Sunday to Monday and this has now been altered to cover until Midnight on Tuesday.

The reason: Extended into Tuesday, with emphasis on the peak of the hot spell shifted to Monday/Tuesday

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday, likely peaking early next week, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

‘Temperatures will rise again this weekend, most likely peaking on Monday or Tuesday, then most probably declining thereafter.

‘Latest evidence supports the idea of a trend towards a slightly later onset of high temperatures.

‘Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible both by day and by night; the cumulative effects of very warm nights (particularly in urbanised areas) and hot days are likely to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.

‘Although most likely less exceptional, it should also be noted that very warm to hot conditions are also probable across the majority of the rest of the UK.’

What to expect