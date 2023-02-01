A Devon hospital trust is bringing healthcare research to local communities in western parts of the South Hams with the launch of its Mobile Research Units (MRUs). The first of its kind for the South West, the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust vehicles are already out in the community, delivering a new antibody treatment to babies as part of the HARMONIE study, which is looking at the effectiveness of nirsevimab, an immunisation that has been shown to reduce lower respiratory tract infections caused by RSV by 74.5 per cent. Different parts of the health system are also working together to make the most of the vehicles, with trust colleagues able to deliver vaccinations to babies at local GP surgeries. The MRUs are the result of a successful bid for nearly £33,000 in funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research Clinical Research Network South West Peninsula (NIHR CRN SWP) via the COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce. The idea came from a survey undertaken by the trust’s research and development team before the pandemic in which 97 per cent of respondents said they would be more likely to take part in a research study if it were in their locality. Parents who would like to sign up, can get more information at plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk/research