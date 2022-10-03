Public urged to defend nature
RECENT Government announcements pose serious threats to nature, climate and food security, fears Devon Wildlife Trust (DWT).
The charity says the new policies have put the UK back decades in efforts to protect nature and the climate.
It says that over the last few days, the Government has:
· Announced the Retained EU Law Bill – threatening to revoke hundreds of laws that protect wild places and ensure standards for water quality, pollution and the use of pesticides
· Announced a new planning and infrastructure bill as well as investment zones as part of the growth plan, which threaten to weaken vital protections for habitats and wildlife
· Launched a ‘review’ of the long-awaited Environmental Land Management schemes – which were meant to reward farmers for restoring nature, preventing pollution from entering rivers and climate-proofing their businesses
· And lifted a ban on fracking in England, despite there being no evidence that proves fracking is safe.
These policies have outraged other green charities, politicians across the board, farmers, campaigners and the public - many of who are anxious the Government is failing to tackle the nature and climate crises with the urgency required, says DWT.
Harry Barton, DWT’s chief executive, said: “The recent Government announcements could put us back decades in our efforts to protect nature and the climate.
“Senior UK Government representatives have recently referred to environmental protections as ‘burdens’, yet our economy depends on everything that nature provides – from food protection to clean air and water, and so much more.
“A healthy environment benefits our economy greatly, and nowhere is this clearer than in Devon with its £2.5 billion visitor spend.”
Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Nature is under attack from a raft of dangerous decisions by Government and we know people are furious at the new threats.
“Vital legal protections for wildlife are at risk, fossil fuel extraction is being favoured over renewables, and the Government is going back on plans to reward farmers for managing land in a nature-friendly way.
“The Government’s Food Security Report 2021 identified climate change and biodiversity loss as the biggest threats to food production in future – so farming in harmony with nature must be encouraged – yet the Government wants deregulation that’ll lead to yet more poo in rivers, less wildlife and land that’s unable to adapt to climate change.
The trust is urging residents to contact their MPs to express their concerns and defend nature.
Craig said: “These actions will affect us all – the communities where we live, our wild places, food security, and our futures.
“The climate and nature crises pose monumental challenges, and recent proposals by this Government will only make things worse.”
In an open letter to Totnes MP, Anthoy Mangnall, Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Totnes, Caroline Voaden asked: “In our beautiful constituency, how can you support this?” and urged the MP to “do more to prevent this attack on nature and come clean with all your constituents on where you stand on these important matters.”
Ms Voaden said she supported calls from national wildlife and nature organisations for the Government to halt “the biggest attack on nature in a generation.”
She wrote: “Britain is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth – we are in the bottom 10 per cent for globally for biodiversity. It’s nothing short of shameful and I don’t see any commitment from your party to improve that.
“As biodiversity dies we all suffer. If we don’t act now to halt the decline we will never be able to reverse it. We have to do more than pay lip service to environmental ideals.”
Mr Mangnall was contacted for response.
For more information visit www.devonwildlifetrust.org/defend-nature-0
