A new initiative is being launched in Dartmouth to get people fit and active and meet new friends. The first ‘Dartmouth Dawdle’ – a communal gentle stroll along The Embankment - is happening next Thursday, September 28.
Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to meet between 10am and 10.30am on the Boatfloat Bridge. Everyone can walk at their own pace, on their own or with others, and there will be a drink and snack for all finishers in Royal Avenue Gardens. It’s free to join in.
The Dartmouth Dawdle idea came from new town councillor Liz Moseley, supported by Nick Hindmarsh, manager and co-ordinator of Dartmouth Caring.
Liz said: “So many people would go for a walk if they had someone to go with. A surprising number of people who live alone never have the chance to get out and about and feel part of their local community. I’ve sort of pinched this idea from travelling around Spain where they always seem to have a stroll at the same time and all have a good old natter while they’re doing it. Many of us already do this but it’s just nice to have a recognised time when you know others are going to be around.”
Nick added: “Walking is a simple, free way of getting more active and suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. It has many mental and physical health benefits and can reduce loneliness and isolation.”
The idea is supported by many in the town, including Dartmouth Caring, Dartmouth Rotary, Dartmouth Green Partnerships, the town’s Old Darthmothians and Food Bank, Fusion Lifestyle and county and district councillor Jonathan Hawkins.
Liz added: “Walking is something so simple that we can all do and what a better place to do it than in Dartmouth, where we have the beautiful River Dart.
“The Dartmouth Dawdle will not be difficult but a gentle stroll along The Embankment in the company of friends. Walking in a group can be fun. It encourages people to socialise and at the same time get a little exercise, perhaps without even knowing it. Walk as far or as little as you want. Sit and take in the view. Meet up with others and chat while you stroll.”
Volunteers are also needed to help with the Dawdle on a regular basis. If interested contact Liz or Nick.