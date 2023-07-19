The headliner for Dartmouth's regatta has been announced.
The Waves Collective will be playing at The Bandstand Royal Avenue Gardens for the long-awaited event, which will be held on Saturday August 26th.
The band are made up of Mark, Ben, Lawrence & Charlie.
A spokesperson for event said: "These technically gifted musicians will bring you beautifully nuanced performances of popular tunes from throughout the decades."
Matt Tancock, BBC Music, said of the band: "The Waves Collective produce all encompassing sounds that transport you to the lows and highs of the respective song's sentiment. Delivered with passion, the ever-growing audiences are consumed by the rhythm of their performances and always participate gleefully."