Changes to car parking charges and the introduction of a Resident Parking Discount Scheme, have been proposed by South Hams District Council and now it’s your turn to have your say.
After four years of frozen car park prices to support residents and businesses throughout the cost-of-living crisis, the Council can no longer afford the significant rising costs of delivering services.
They are considering increasing charges from April 1 2025.
They have checked car parks in similar locations across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset to compare their current charges and their proposed new charges.
Following this review of charges across the South West, it is clear that car parking charges in the South Hams are lower than most.
Residents of the South Hams would be able to apply for membership of a new Resident Discounts Scheme.
This will allow them to access lower parking charges at all their council-owned car parks via the cashless parking app.
Those who don't have a smartphone will receive an extra half hour parking time instead.
You can let them know your thoughts online at: https://offstreetparkingcharges.commonplace.is
The consultation closes at 5pm on Sunday January 5 2025.
For those who do not have access to online services, you can post it to:
The Car Parking Team
South Hams District Council
Follaton House
Plymouth Road
Devon
TQ9 5NE
The final decision will be made in January 2025.