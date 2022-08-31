Harbour house to host mixed art exhibition in September
Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for a lively, mixed exhibition by Devon Artists’ Collective. Six artists show a wide range of paintings including figures, animal studies and landscapes in both figurative and abstract style
The autumn exhibition opens at the Kingsbridge art gallery on Tuesday 13 September.
Norma Walton responds to the changing seasons in the Devon countryside in a semi abstract style that aims to “capture the feeling of the seasons, the exuberance of spring growth, the mellowness of autumn and the changing moods of the sea”. A founding member of the Phoenix Group of Photographers, Norma sometimes incorporates photography in her mixed media work.
Rachel Clara Stubbs responds to the rugged landscape of Dartmoor through abstract, expressive painting. On a textured paper or canvas support she uses a limited palette of oil paints, aiming to “reduce a scene to its essentials”.
Allison McSparron-Edwards’ oil paintings are characterized by bold composition and strong colour. She finds beauty in symmetry and, following a career as a management consultant and psychologist in the creative industries, she aims to capture something of the psychology of her subject. Her style is representational and she includes among her influences the art of ancient Greece and Rome.
Paula Thompson depicts nature and wildlife using pencil, watercolour and acrylic paints.
Formerly a professional dancer, Migglet responds to the beauty, poise and strength of dancers in her paintings. A lover of all things humorous and joyful, she also paints animal portraits. Yvonne Sellick, too, specialises in pet portraits, often by commission, and she particularly enjoys working in pastels.
The Devon Artists’ Collective autumn exhibition opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Tuesday 13 September. Opening times will be 10 am – 5 pm daily, except for Sundays when the gallery will close at 4.30 pm, until the close of the show on Sunday 25 September. Admission is free.
