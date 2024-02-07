Totnes Caring are hosting a Junior Bake Off competition over half-term.
The competition is being held at St Johns Church in Totnes from 10am until 2pm.
Totnes Rare Breeds Farm will be bringing their owls, Tommy and Jake, to the event as well. Tommy the Tawny owl and Jake the Barn owl will be helping Juile meet and greet people at the event and talk about these amazing creatures.
Alongside to judge the entries will be Hollywood movie star Art Malik, South Hams Gazette reporter Aaron Griffin, cake baker Sue Allford and Chantelle from Food in Community. There will be free crafts, a book stall a toy stall, a sing along and a children’s menu and of course, plenty of cake!
If you would like to submit a cake, download a form from www.totnescaring.org.uk or pop into Totnes Hospital reception to pick one up. Cakes are to be made at home and brought in on the day by 10am ready for judging. The theme is ‘Springtime!’.
Entries cost £3, there are prizes for the top three entries. All money raised will go towards Totnes Caring Charity, helping people in and around Totnes to live free from isolation and loneliness.