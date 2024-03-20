There was a mix of familiar and new faces as this year's team of Guildhall volunteers met the Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Emily Price, before the start of the 2024 season.
Cllr Price said: "It was great to see everyone - the Guildhall will be open to the public from Tuesday 2 April thanks to the help of these dedicated volunteers and we are very grateful to them.
We’re also happy to hear that they really enjoy helping out too. They tell us how it helps to keep them active and how much they enjoy meeting new people – both their fellow volunteers and visitors to the Guildhall. So, it really is a win-win situation. We’re always looking for more people who want to help out.”
The Guildhall is owned and managed by Totnes Town Council. It was built in 1553 on the ruins of the medieval priory and has been the heart of the town’s administrative, legal and ceremonial life for centuries, serving as court, prison and meeting place.
Inside you can still see the old prison cells and the table where Oliver Cromwell is said to have sat to plan the closing stages of the Civil War.
The Guildhall is open from April 2 until the end of October from 11 - 3 every Monday to Friday (except for Bank Holidays or when it is closed for a private event.)