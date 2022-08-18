Growing concerns for ten year old girl missing from Buckfastleigh
By Richard Harding
[email protected]
Thursday 18th August 2022 2:49 pm
(Devon & Cornwall Police )
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Buckfastleigh.
Frieda Wills-McNeill was last seen shortly before 2pm walking from the central car park towards the river.
She is described as a white female, with long blond hair and a fringe, and is of slight build. She was last seen wearing a dark coloured top with small multi-coloured butterflies and knee length green shorts or skirt. She had a tye-dyed jumper around her waist and is wearing one pink sock, one white sock and blue and black trainers.
A number of officers are in the area carrying out searches.
Anyone who sees Frieda or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 534 18/8/22.
