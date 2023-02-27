The Birmingham Royal Ballet is bringing ballet’s greatest love story to Theatre Royal Plymouth this month.
The lavish production of Sir Peter Wright’s Swan Lake tells the romantic fable of ill-fated passion, powerfully illuminated by Tchaikovsky’s legendary score, played live by The Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
Prince Siegfried is out hunting one night when he happens upon a flock of graceful swans.
When one of them turns into a beautiful woman, the Prince is utterly smitten – but Odette explains that she has fallen under an evil spell cast by the evil Baron von Rothbart, which keeps her in swan form from dawn to dusk.
Can Siegfried’s love break the spell? Find out in this exquisite production of a true ballet classic.
The world’s best-love ballet, has bewitched audiences for generations and as part of its UK tour will be at the Theatre Royal between Wednesday March 15 to Saturday March 18.
For tickets visit www.theatreroyal.com