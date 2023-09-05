The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.
The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.
But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Devon?
We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.
1. Redfern Health Centre
Of the 134 people who responded to the GP survey, all of them described their overall experience of Redfern Health Centre as "good" or "very good".
Some 92.8% said the practice was very good, while 7.2% said it was good. No one said the service was poor or very poor.
2. Moretonhampstead Health Centre
Coming in second was Moretonhampstead Health Centre, where 87% of 107 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 11.6% described it as good.
It meant the practice was rated at least good by 98.6% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Devon.
3. Wyndham House Surgery
Wyndham House Surgery came in third with a score of 97.9%.
Some 87.1% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 10.8% believed it was just good.
Meanwhile, no one described the service as poor or very poor.
4. Chagford Health Centre
Coming in just outside the top three was Chagford Health Centre, which 97.6% of 120 patients rated as good or very good.
The practice was rated very good by 77.5% of patients, and good by 20.1%.
However, 0.5% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 0.5% describing it as very poor.
5. Blackdown Practice
Rounding out the top five GP practices in Devon was Blackdown Practice.
Of the 127 patients who responded to the GP survey, 97% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.
This included 76.6% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.
6. Hartland Surgery
With 96.7% of 110 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Hartland Surgery ranked sixth in Devon.
At the other end of the scale, just 3.3% said their overall experience was poor or very poor.
7. Westbank Practice
At seventh place in the rankings was Westbank Practice.
Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 96.5% of the 118 respondents to the GP survey.
Of those, 70.3% rated it as very good.
8. Teign Estuary Medical Group
Teign Estuary Medical Group lands at eighth in Devon.
This is thanks to 95.5% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.
Of them, 76.1% said the service was very good, while 19.4% described it as good.
9. Chilcote Practice
Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Chilcote Practice.
Some 95.1% of the 104 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.
At the other end of the scale, no one said their experience at the practice was very poor.
10. Yelverton Surgery
Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Devon is Yelverton Surgery, which was graded good or very good by 94.7% of patients who responded to the GP survey.
However, no one rated the service as very poor, the lowest possible grade.