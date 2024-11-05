The government is to abandon plans to ban smoking in pub and restaurant gardens in England, citing concerns about the impact on the hospitality industry.
Health secretary Wes Streeting said he did not want to harm businesses further, particularly as many are currently struggling to stay afloat.
“People don’t want to see their high streets going down the pan,” Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
The proposed outdoor smoking ban had caused widespread concern in the hospitality sector.
UK Hospitality CEO Kate Nicholls welcomed the decision, noting that the sector “couldn’t afford further costs”, while the British Beer and Pub Association warned the ban might have led to pub closures and job losses.
Instead, the government will focus on limiting smoking in specific outdoor areas such as children’s playgrounds, schools, and hospital grounds, although questions remain on how enforcement would work.
Mr Streeting mentioned that the fines might be similar to those issued for anti-social behaviour or fly-tipping, with on-the-spot penalties for violations. In other parts of the UK, including Scotland and Wales, restrictions on smoking already exist in many public outdoor areas.
On the issue of vapes, the updated Tobacco and Vapes Bill is designed to create a smoke-free generation, including a ban on selling cigarettes to anyone currently 15 or younger.
A ban on single-use disposable vapes will begin in June 2025. The move is aimed at reducing youth vaping.
New regulations could also restrict vape flavours, displays, and packaging, although some experts have warned against sending confusing messages, emphasizing vaping as a less harmful alternative to smoking.
Further measures include a proposed licensing scheme for retailers selling tobacco and vape products in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
This aims to curb sales to minors and regulate unlicensed products. Health charities, including Action on Smoking and Health, applauded the proposals, though they stress the need for a comprehensive plan to support the UK’s six million current smokers in quitting.
Public consultations on these proposals will take place over the next six months, allowing feedback from various stakeholders.