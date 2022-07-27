Goodbye Mr Pugsley!

In a letter to parents and carers, Mr Pugsley said: “When I first joined in September 2017, I know that there was going to be plenty to do to get the school back to where it belongs. Numbers of children were falling, there wasn’t a consistent staff team, changes of head’s of school and parents were not connected to the school. We brought about the notion of everyone working together as one ‘Team Salcombe’. This was the start of something amazing.”