New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Hams’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Nelli's Village Cafe, at 6 Old Bakery Cottages, Yealmpton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 30.
And The Shire Horse Centre, at National Shire Horse Centres, Dunstone, Yealmpton was also given a score of five on October 28.
It means that of South Hams's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.