New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tony and Tina's Tearoom at Holne Community Shop, Holne Community Shop & Tearoom, Holne; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Aune Valley Meats at Aune Valley Meat Limited, Rake Farm, Loddiswell; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Gather at 50 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Bespoke Coffee Shop at 1b Browns Hill, Dartmouth; rated on March 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Church House Inn at Church Walk, Stoke Gabriel; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: The Mill Club at 1 Western Backway, Kingsbridge; rated on March 8