New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tearoom at Holne at Holne Community Shop & Tearoom, Holne; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Tony and Tina's Tearoom at Holne Community Shop, Holne Community Shop & Tearoom, Holne; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Aune Valley Meats at Aune Valley Meat Limited, Rake Farm, Loddiswell; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Salcombe Original Takeaway at 2 Market Street, Salcombe; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Gather at 50 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Seeds 2 Totnes at 40 High Street, Totnes; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Bespoke Coffee Shop at 1b Browns Hill, Dartmouth; rated on March 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Church House Inn at Church Walk, Stoke Gabriel; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: The Mill Club at 1 Western Backway, Kingsbridge; rated on March 8