New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Dart Totnes Amateur Rowing Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Catering At Totnes Dart Amateur Rowing Club, Totnes Dart Amateur Rowing Club, Steamer Quay Road, Totnes was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 24.
And Dartmouth AFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dartmouth Amateur Football & Social, Dartmouth United Afc, Townstal Road, Dartmouth was also given a score of five on September 24.