The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf & Spa, which earlier this year was named amongst the top 100 resorts in the UK to enjoy a golf break, is adding to its golf resort with the development of a new golf practice range, planned to open in June 2024.
In addition to its 18-hole championship golf course and a nine-hole club course, the Devon golf resort will create a practice range on its six acres of land adjacent to the fifth and sixth holes on the Dartmouth Course.
This will include road access and parking, with a grass teeing area, an artificial teeing area, a practice chipping green, and a greenside bunker which will also double up as a fairway bunker.
The practice range will provide room to hit long irons and for some a driver, and golfers should you be able to hit the ball more than a 200-yard carry.
It will cater for up to eight individual golfers at any time.
The facility will not only enhance the golfing experience for golf club members and non-members who enjoy practice, but also gives the resort with a new teaching facility which will form part of plans to grow the Club’s youth academy.
The practice facility and the six acres of land it sits in, will also provide outdoor event space for corporate team building activities.
General manager Ian Davies said of the development: “Following the closure of the old range, considerable investment has gone into the planning and creation of this new golf practice area, which will far exceed what we could previously offer.
“It is not only a welcome addition for our 350 golf club members and local golf enthusiasts, but also for resort guests and conference delegates.
We will utilise the golf range, alongside the surrounding outdoor area, to introduce a suite of new team-building activities.
All making the most of the resort’s excellent golf courses and beautiful Devon countryside setting.”
The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa offers an 18-hole championship course for experienced golfers to enjoy, and a smaller nine-hole course which is maintained to the same exacting standards yet is more straight forward to navigate for less experienced players, beginners, and juniors. The Hotel has 35 elegantly furnished rooms and six self-catering cottages on site, which can sleep up to six people and come with full access to the resort facilities.
For business events, the Hotel has two spacious function suites. The Dartmouth Suite offers capacity for up to 150 guests, whilst the Kingsbridge Suite can accommodate up to 80 guests. Both suites offer a private sun terrace with outdoor seating which is perfect for refreshment breaks or cocktail receptions.
The resort also offers a full spa, health club, bar, bistro, and free car parking. For details, visit https://thedartmouthhotel.co.uk/