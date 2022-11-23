ARTISAN South Hams cheese makers have beaten thousands of entries to scoop top prizes at the prestigious World Cheese Awards.
The biggest ‘cheese-only’ competition in the world received a record-breaking 4,434 entries from 42 countries.
Held recently in Newport, Wales, artisan cheeses were delivered by boat, truck, train and plane.
The entries were blind-tasted by the most astute palates of cheese experts, food writers and buyers to determine if they were worthy of a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Super Gold award.
Rising to the top of the 4,000-plus entries, The Ashprington-based Ticklemore Cheese Dairy’s Devon Blue came eighth in the world, outperforming every other blue cheese to secure a phenomenal Super Gold status - a clear signal for an outstanding cheese that has met rigorous judging criteria for a flawless product.
Nearby Sharpham Dairy won Gold for its Ticklemore cheese - a goat’s milk cheese with a firm flinty texture featuring hints of lemon and herbs.
And Sharpham’s camembert cheese, created to celebrate the dairy’s 40th anniversary last year, scooped a Silver award.
Ben Harris, manager of Ticklemore Cheese Dairy said: “I’m so happy we won such an award!
“We make Devon Blue from locally sourced cows’ milk, alongside our Beenleigh Blue from sheep’s milk and Harbourne Blue from goats milk.
“In Totnes they are all available from Country Cheeses on Ticklemore Street.”
Greg Parsons, owner of Sharpham Dairy said the team were “absolutely delighted” with the wins, adding: “They are testament to the hard work and dedication which goes into making our high-quality products, from the farmers who care for our cows and goats, to the drivers who deliver our products and everyone in between.
“World Cheese Awards receive thousands of entries from every corner of the globe, so to achieve recognition for our quality products is high praise indeed.”