Since the atrocity on October 7th, almost 20,000 civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, 8,000 of which were children. 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced, and the United Nations General Assembly has called the violence ‘a humanitarian catastrophe’. While there has long been a strong voice for Palestinian rights in Totnes, the vast majority of the UK public also now supports the calls for an immediate ceasefire.