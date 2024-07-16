The Galore Theatre Company made its mark on Kingsbridge recently with a special evening highlighting its work with young people.
Staged at Harbour House, the event showcased a mix of monologues, duologues and a short play demonstrating the skills and confidence Galore’s members are developing through its activities.
Jody Fendick and Hannah Jordan, who run the local Community Interest Company together, said they wanted to highlight the role that acting plays in building confidence, connection and inclusivity, whilst making theatre more accessible to the wider community.
Fendick said: “The creative arts are a lifeline to some people, so having extra-curricular offerings is vital.
“Self-expression and being comfortable and able to articulate in front of others is fundamental. It can carry people through life and be applied to all sorts of real life situations.”
As well as producing small performances, Galore runs weekly clubs, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Horizon Centre on Fore Street.