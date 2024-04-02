The Salcombe Lifeboat team have welcomed a fundraising endurance runner to their station.
Chris Foster completed a gruelling 100 mile run along the South Downs Way, from Winchester to Eastbourne, in June last year on a day when the temperature reached 32℃. He raised £1,575.00 in sponsorship.
Chris said: “I decided to run the South Downs Way to push myself mentally and take myself to a place of true discomfort and anxiety. “Through this experience I learnt a lot about resilience and the necessity of a team. Running is not a solo sport - much like the RNLI. “It was a pleasure to run knowing I was supporting the charity.”
In accepting the donation, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Nigel Blazeby, said: “This was an amazing run and amount of money raised by Chris. Events like this support and promote the RNLI, underpinning the work we do saving lives at sea.