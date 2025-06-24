A grassroots campaign to restore Dartington’s cherished but crumbling swimming pool is hosting a family-friendly fundraising EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday 29 June at Meadowbrook Park, from midday to 8pm. Expect live music, food, a dog show and all-day entertainment for the whole family.
The much-loved outdoor pool, closed in 2022 after 50 years of summer swims, was a vital community hub where generations learned to swim, socialise and play.
Now, the Dartington Recreation Association (DRA) has secured planning permission to build a new, heated 25-metre pool powered by renewables. The total project is estimated to cost £500,000.
“That pool was a lynchpin of local life,” says Helen Alipaz, a longtime DRA volunteer. “And we think it’s high time it was brought back into service.”
The June 29 event will feature DJ sets, hot food from Big Kebabski and Pizzalogica, bouncy castles, yoga, massage, Japanese drumming, a wood-fired sauna and cold plunge, storytelling by Isabella Bike Story, plus music from Nursery Grime and Kid Hyena. There’ll also be eco stalls, kids’ bike games, toy and book sales, a raffle, tombola and more.
The DRA has a strong track record, having transformed Meadowbrook Park with wheelchair-accessible play equipment and a woodland bike track used regularly by local schools and families.
“The pool was originally dug out in 1973 by local people,” says Helen. “A team of amateur volunteers – farmers, plumbers, tradespeople and a borrowed digger. It belongs to the community, and we know we can get it back, better than ever, with just a little help.”
Despite an £89,000 council grant, more support is needed. “If we raise enough this summer, we can reopen in Spring 2026,” Helen says. “That’s the dream.”
