Tribute has been paid to father-of-three, Darren Loffel, who was found dead on a street in Totnes last week.
MayorCllr Emily Price said she was “so very saddened” by Darren’s death and urged everyone who can to give generously to a fundraiser in aid of his family.
Darren, who was in his 40s, was found in the Fallow Fields area of the Plymouth Road at 7.30am on Monday March 13. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said his death was unexplained but not suspicious.
Family friend Rosalind Pusey has organised a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral and to support his children.
Rosalind, of Paignton, said: “Sadly Darren passed away unexpectedly last week. A massive shock to all who knew him.
“He was dad to three beautiful children – two daughters and his newborn son.
“I am raising funds to go towards anything his beautiful children need, to help towards the best send off or anything else they need to support them.”
Ros, who had known Darren since he was a teenager, said: “Darren was such a character; full of life and so funny, kind and often happily drunk.
“He was a friend to many, a true gentleman. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.”
At the time of going to print, the fundraiser, which has been set up with the consent of his Darren’s family, had raised £1,560.
DonorGenevieve Close wrote: “Sending so much love and support from all of us, there are just no words xxxx.”
CllrPrice said:“I’m so very saddened by the loss of Darren’s life. It’s always hard to lose a loved-one, but when the loss is of someone so young and with so much more that should be in their future, it feels more than just sad, but also so very wrong. So unjust.
“I would encourage everyone who can to give generously to Darren’s fundraiser.
“Make as sure as we can that panic about money is not added to the difficult times his family face. That’s surely what a community does”.
To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/f/darren-loffel