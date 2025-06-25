Two decades later, Anita’s work has become a quiet force of healing - not just for herself, but for those drawn to the raw emotional resonance of her art. “People feel a connection to my work, I think because I paint with so much emotion,” she says. “I have had people tell me that they stop feeling pain when they look at a certain piece. I’m happy for some people to come and just sit in my studio - they don’t need to buy anything.”