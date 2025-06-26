Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) has launched a Crowdfunding campaign to support its regional Artist Development programme while offering supporters the chance to win an exclusive meet and greet with dance legends Dame Darcey Bussell and Sir Matthew Bourne.
TRP is a registered charity and is committed to creating artistic and educational productions and programmes that open up the arts to the local community. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards helping local artists to establish careers in the industry, build connections and begin their own unique creative journeys.
Everyone who donates to the campaign will not only be supporting the next generation of artists in the South West, but will also be entered into a prize draw to win an exclusive backstage experience.
The crowdfunder and prize draw comes ahead Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell and An Evening with Sir Matthew Bourne & Dame Darcey Bussell (…& James) both taking place next month. Darcey and Matthew have longstanding relationships with TRP and Plymouth and had unique pathways to their careers in dance. An Evening With will explore the incredible journeys of these two world-famous artists in a relaxed, honest and inspiring conversation.
The winner of the draw will secure an onstage meet and greet with Dame Darcey Bussell, Sir Matthew Bourne and TRP CEO & Artistic Director James Mackenzie-Blackman, plus tickets for the show and post-show drinks. One lucky runner up will win tickets to watch Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell at TRP including an exclusive backstage tour of the set and stage, a pre-show food and drinks package, interval refreshments in TRP’s Members’ Lounge and a signed programme.
Lucy Howe, TRP’s Director of Partnerships & Philanthropy, said: “The Artist Development programme provides a vibrant community hub; connecting artists and makers across Plymouth and the wider South West region, and helping these emerging artists to develop their practice and reach their potential. Part of how we help, is by providing resources and space and organising collaborative events. All of this requires funding, and for that, we rely on community support. The Crowdfunder is a great way to raise crucial income for such community outreach projects with the added benefit of a chance to win a money-can’t-buy experience.”
For a £5 donation, supporters will gain one entry into the prize draw, £10 for 3 entries or £50 for 20 entries. The Crowdfunder will close on Thursday 10 July, and winners will be contacted on Friday 11 July. To enter the draw, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/theatreroyalplymouth-darceybussell-matthewbourne. To find out more about TRP’s Artist Development, visit https://theatreroyal.com/artist-development-home/.
TRP provides art, education and community engagement in Plymouth and across the region to inspire a positive impact on people’s lives. For information on all upcoming shows, including An Evening with Sir Matthew Bourne & Dame Darcey Bussell (…& James) (21 July) and Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell (22 – 26 July), visit https://theatreroyal.com.
