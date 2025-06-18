Devon CPRE, the local charity that campaigns to protect Devon’s countryside, has begun its annual search for young artists who can capture the beauty and variety of the county’s stunning natural landscapes, encompassing its two dramatic coastlines and everything in between - from high moorland to sheltered river valleys.
Young artists aged 18 and under have until the end of September to submit a painting, drawing, textile, collage, or mixed media artwork of a Devon view to win the coveted title of Devon’s Best Young Landscape Artist 2025. The landscape could be a favourite beach or beauty spot, a local park or green space, somewhere visited on a day out or even the artist’s back garden.
There are two age categories - 12 to 18 years and 7 to 11 years - with a £100 prize for the winner of each category and £25 runner up prizes. The best entries will be exhibited at the Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton.
Devon CPRE launched the competition several years ago with the support of established landscape artist Kath Hadden, who is based in Exeter and helps choose the prize winners alongside the charity’s Director, Penny Mills. The two judges have consistently been impressed with the fantastic standard of entries received, showcasing the enormous talent of the county’s young artists and Devon’s stunning countryside and coastline. They hope to receive as many original submissions as they have in previous years.
Devon CPRE Director Penny Mills says, “Kath and I love looking through all the artwork, and we are always amazed by the talent of the children and teenagers who enter. Their depictions of Devon’s coast and countryside are impressive, and we are very grateful to the Museum of Dartmoor Life for the opportunity to put their artwork on public display. No doubt, we will again have our work cut out deciding on this year’s winners. We look forward to seeing what 2025 will bring.”
Lots of medias have achieved awards in the past, including Jay Fennell in 2023, a then-15 year old from Chudleigh with their pyrography on wood piece, ‘View from my window in Chudleigh’. Other prizes have gone to Angelie Pickett, from Ugborough for her painting of Filham Lake - also in 2023, and Thomas Kirkwood’s drawing of Hope Cove in 2022.
The competition is simple to enter. Your entry must be A3 or A4 size with your name, age and contact details clearly written on the back (include address, email and a telephone number). Tell us the title of your entry and the view it depicts and post it to us at:
Devon CPRE, PO Box 26, Beaworthy, EX21 5XN.
If you would like your painting returned, please enclose a stamped addressed envelope with the correct postage. We regret we cannot post anything back unless the right postage is provided!
The closing date for submissions is Saturday, 27 September 2025.
