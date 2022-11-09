TOTNES author Marcia Willett, who died aged 76 in June, was best known for her books set in South Devon.

She only started her career as a novelist aged 50, having previously worked as a ballet dancer and teacher.

Willet published 31 novels under her own name and four under the pseudonym Willa Marsh. She had devoted readers all over the world, and her books have been published in 16 countries.

Her final short novel, Christmas at the Keep, delivered when she was already ill with cancer, was published posthumously in October.

It has been reviewed for South Hams Newspapers by her friend, Bob Mann, who writes: