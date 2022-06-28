Free water safety programme for local schoolchildren

Dartmouth Swimming Club members enjoying the first beach session of the Junior Water Safety Programme at Blackpool Sands ( Contributed )

DARTMOUTH schoolchildren are learning about water safety for free on a new Junior Water Safety Programme.

The programme was created and fundraised for over the winter by Coast to Coast Water Safety and Dartmouth Swimming Club, and the support of local businesses and the community.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “We’re very pleased to bring our Junior Water Safety Programme as an incredible opportunity for our local school children at no cost. Our aim is to deliver practical water safety education in a fun and interactive way to keep kids from years five and six safer in and around water, at the beach, river, lakes, harbour, pool etc.”

By the end of the programme, participants should be able to keep safe near water; recognise and understand water related hazards; recognise people who may be in difficulty in the water; who to call for help and what information to pass on; and how to use public rescue equipment or suitable floating objects to keep people afloat while help arrives.

One session for 20 children consists of a 45-minute pool session at Dartmouth Indoor Swimming Pool, to assess their water abilities and teach some basic lifesaving skills, and a two-hour beach session at Blackpool Sands, where they’ll put their new skills and knowledge into practice