Free transport is on offer to join the Local Government Review Consultation by SHDC on Tuesday October 1
The meeting will be held between 6.15pm and 8pm at Wembury Village Hall
South Hams District Council is holding an in-person consultation on its Local Government Review Plan — and theywant to make sure everyone has the chance to attend.
If you live in Down Thomas, Heybrook Bay, Wembury Point, Langdon, Bovisand, or surrounding villages/hamlets and want to book a space on the transport, you can contact the Parish Clerk at [email protected] or call 01752 393420.
Wembury Parish Council are arranging free transport (minibus or taxis, depending on numbers), funded by SHDC, so that no one misses out.
Pick-up: approx. 5.30pm to 6pm with return at 8pm
Please mention any mobility issues or additional needs when booking.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.