Yorkshire Building Society in Dartmouth is inviting savers to its branch at 3 South Embankment to make the most of the current tax year and learn more about their tax-free savings allowances, as well as how Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) work. The masterclass will take place on Monday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 19, from 10 am to 12 pm.
The Society’s customers and members of the public are welcome to attend the event to gain help and information about tax-free savings, understand allowances and options when choosing products, or discuss what to do if they need further assistance.
The branch will also open on Saturday, April 5, and Saturday, April 12, from 9 am to 12 pm to meet the extra demand from people wanting to open or pay money into their ISAs. The team will be on hand to provide information on ISAs and open new accounts. Existing customers will also be able to visit the branch to pay into and top up their existing ISAs.
In recent years, the end of the tax year and the beginning of the next has seen demand for new Yorkshire Building Society accounts more than double. Mutual is opening all of its branches for the first two Saturdays of April to meet customer demand and to give customers a choice of how to open an account online, in-app, or in person so they can explore their options.
Pete Lewis, senior savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re hosting these events to help people better understand tax-free savings and their options, and to explain the support available to them when it comes to finding the best home for their savings.
“With so much speculation around the future of cash ISAs, this has prompted a lot of questions from our customers. We hope that by listening to people’s questions and concerns, we can help them learn the types of accounts that might suit them.”