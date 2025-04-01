Four brave ladies jumped out of a plane in aid of the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust recently and raised a wonderful £2,200. All four skydivers are present and past managers at the Ivybridge charity.
They decided to take part in the skydive to raise money for the young people at Dame Hannahs whom they have worked closely with and got to know so well over the years. They were also keen to take on a new challenge and none of them had jumped out of a plane before.
Dame Hannahs skydiver Linzi Pearse said “It is hard to explain the feeling when jumping out of the plane but wow what a fantastic experience.
We chose to do a skydive as we were all scared to do it. We wanted our adults to know that you can still complete something even when you are scared as long as you put your mind to it. We are all so grateful to everyone who sponsored us to complete our skydive.”
The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust is a charity based in Ivybridge, Devon that has been providing services to enrich and empower the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children and adults for nearly 260 years. Founded in 1767 it is one of the oldest charities in the UK. The original school was for the poor and unfortunate children of Plymouth. In 1925 Dame Hannahs opened one of the UK's first orthopaedic schools/hospitals in Ivybridge and in 1958 we were the first to open a school for children with Cerebral Palsy at our current site in Ivybridge. Today we provide care and support for adults with profound disabilities and complex medical needs.
They are able to provide 24 hour on-site specialist support which includes Care and Nursing, Physiotherapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy and a specialist Eating and Drinking Team.