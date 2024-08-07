Four people have pleaded guilty to causing violent disorder in Plymouth on Monday August 5.
They appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on August 7, where they admitted offences under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1986.
The following people will appear on Thursday 8 August to be sentenced:
Daniel McGuire, aged 45, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth,
Michael Williams, aged 51, of Blacklands Close, Sparkwell,
Lucas Ormond Skeaping, aged 29, of Warran Lane, Tavistock.
A 17-year-old boy from Plymouth will appear on 5 September to be sentenced.
An additional two people appeared at court and pleaded not guilty. Paul Braidwood, aged 44, of Ward Place, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Crown Court on 2 September. A 17-year-old boy, both from Plymouth, have been released on conditional court bail.