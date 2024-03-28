New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Mala salcombe ltd at Ceylon Cinnamon Restaurant The Loft, The Shambles, Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on March 6
• Rated 4: MKS Fitness Cafe at Unit 1, Nelson Road Industrial Estate, Dartmouth; rated on March 6
• Rated 4: Nandon at 43 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on March 6
• Rated 3: Caf? Asia at Cafe Asia, 10 Mill Street, Kingsbridge; rated on March 6
• Rated 1: Cafe Salute at 87 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on March 6
It means that of South Hams's 205 similar establishments with ratings, 179 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.