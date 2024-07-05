New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rumour at Rumour Wine Bar, 30 High Street, Totnes; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Kiosk at Babbage Road, Totnes; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Kendricks Stoke Fleming at Leonards Cove Holiday Park, New Road, Stoke Fleming; rated on June 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Higher Street, Kingswear; rated on May 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Golden Bridge at 34 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on June 13