Food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Hams establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Ware Hill, Ugborough; rated on September 29
• Rated 4: The Fleet Care Home at River View, 15 Victory Road, Dartmouth; rated on September 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Church House Inn at The Square, Harberton; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at Noss Mayo; rated on September 29
• Rated 4: George Inn at Main Street, Blackawton; rated on September 22
• Rated 4: Duke of Cornwall Inn at Keaton Road, Ivybridge; rated on July 22
• Rated 3: Exeter Inn at Church Street, Modbury; rated on September 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Vinos at 37 Victoria Road, Dartmouth; rated on September 22