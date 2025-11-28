New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: St John's Church Hall at Hall, St Johns Church, Blachford Road, Ivybridge; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: Parkdean Holidays Ltd at Challaborough Bay Holiday Park, Challaborough; rated on September 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Pilchard Inn at Burgh Island, Bigbury On Sea; rated on September 19